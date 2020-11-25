‘Doctor na si Tricia!’: Robredo celebrates daughter passing physicians’ exams

MANILA--Vice-President Leni Robredo expressed her excitement as her daughter, Tricia Robredo, passed the Physician Licensure Examination for November 2020.

"Doctor na si Tricia!!! 💙💙💙," the Vice President said in a Facebook post early Thursday morning, showing her daughters, including Tricia, celebrating her milestone.

The post also showed Tricia's name among those who passed.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) earlier announced that 3,538 out of 4,704 passed the PLE given in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this month.