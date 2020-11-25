Home  >  News

UP grad tops November 2020 physician board exam

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 26 2020 01:53 AM

All Cebu Institute of Medicine examinees pass

MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced early Thursday morning that 3,538 out of 4,704 passed the Physician Licensure Examination (Complete, Prelims and For Completion) given by the Board of Medicine in various cities this month.

Jomel Garcia Lapides of University of the Philippines in Manila (UP Manila) topped the exams with a rating of 88.67 percent.

Patrick Joseph Amunategui Mabugat of University of Saint La Salle and Adrian Emmanuel Diago Teves of University of Santo Tomas (UST) came in second with 88.58 percent.

They were followed by Henrick Ryan Chua Fong of UST and Raphael Cecilio Salazar Rodolfo of UP Manila with 88.33 percent.
 
The Cebu Institute of Medicine is this year’s top performing school with a passing rate of 100 percent.

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the November 2020 Physician Licensure Examination were:

1

JOMEL GARCIA  LAPIDES

UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA

88.67

2

PATRICK JOSEPH AMUNATEGUI  MABUGAT

UNIVERSITY OF SAINT LA SALLE

88.58

 

ADRIAN EMMANUEL DIAGO  TEVES

UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS

88.58

3

HENRICK RYAN CHUA  FONG

UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS

88.33

 

RAPHAEL CECILIO SALAZAR  RODOLFO

UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA

88.33

4

RAFAEL EMMANUEL BUENO  MENDOZA

ATENEO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND PUBLIC HEALTH

88.17

5

HANNAH TULIPAT  CHITO

UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA

88.08

 

CHINO PAOLO MILAN  SAMSON

LYCEUM NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY-DAGUPAN CITY

88.08

 

TIFFANY GRACE CHENG  UY

UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA

88.08

6

FLORENCE MARIE PINEDA  MARAMBA

UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS

88.00

7

CZARINA ANGELLI LLAMAS  ANASTACIO

PAMANTASAN NG LUNGSOD NG MAYNILA

87.92

 

ERNEST PAUL YONGCO  CALASANZ

PAMANTASAN NG LUNGSOD NG MAYNILA

87.92

8

JEM MARIE PATALINGJUG  GOLBIN

UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA

87.75

 

ERIC DAVID BICALDO  ORNOS

UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA

87.75

9

LOUIE LORENZO MENDOZA  ALCANTARA

ATENEO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND PUBLIC HEALTH

87.67

 

MARK PASCUAL  DUMAGO

UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS

87.67

10

JOHN RAPHAEL TABIRAO  ALMANZA

UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA

87.58

 

CHRISTIAN JOHN SALANG  CAPIRIG

DAVAO MEDICAL SCHOOL FOUNDATION

87.58

 

MARKYN JARED NGO  KHO

UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA

87.58

 

CHELSEA COLLEEN GATCHALIAN  PARIS

ATENEO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND PUBLIC HEALTH

87.58
 

The top 10 schools with 100 or more examinees and with at least 80 percent passing percentage are:

RANK

SCHOOL

TOTAL NO.

OF EXAM.

TOTAL NO.

PASSED

PERCENTAGE

PASSED

1

CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE

138

138

100.00%

2

UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA

146

144

98.63%

3

ATENEO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND PUBLIC HEALTH

143

141

98.60%

4

PAMANTASAN NG LUNGSOD NG MAYNILA

124

121

97.58%

5

UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS

456

436

95.61%

6

UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEM MEDICAL CTR

336

316

94.05%

7

FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY-NICANOR REYES MED.FOUND.

296

268

90.54%

8

SAN BEDA UNIVERSITY

113

102

90.27%

9

SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY

161

145

90.06%

10

DAVAO MEDICAL SCHOOL FOUNDATION

213

182

85.45%
 

See the full list of passers here.

Read More:  PRC   Professional Regulation Commission   physician licensure exam   Physician Licensure Examination 2020   Physician Licensure Examination November 2020   board exam  