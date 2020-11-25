UP grad tops November 2020 physician board exam

All Cebu Institute of Medicine examinees pass

MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced early Thursday morning that 3,538 out of 4,704 passed the Physician Licensure Examination (Complete, Prelims and For Completion) given by the Board of Medicine in various cities this month.

Jomel Garcia Lapides of University of the Philippines in Manila (UP Manila) topped the exams with a rating of 88.67 percent.

Patrick Joseph Amunategui Mabugat of University of Saint La Salle and Adrian Emmanuel Diago Teves of University of Santo Tomas (UST) came in second with 88.58 percent.

They were followed by Henrick Ryan Chua Fong of UST and Raphael Cecilio Salazar Rodolfo of UP Manila with 88.33 percent.



The Cebu Institute of Medicine is this year’s top performing school with a passing rate of 100 percent.

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the November 2020 Physician Licensure Examination were:

1 JOMEL GARCIA LAPIDES UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA 88.67 2 PATRICK JOSEPH AMUNATEGUI MABUGAT UNIVERSITY OF SAINT LA SALLE 88.58 ADRIAN EMMANUEL DIAGO TEVES UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS 88.58 3 HENRICK RYAN CHUA FONG UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS 88.33 RAPHAEL CECILIO SALAZAR RODOLFO UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA 88.33 4 RAFAEL EMMANUEL BUENO MENDOZA ATENEO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND PUBLIC HEALTH 88.17 5 HANNAH TULIPAT CHITO UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA 88.08 CHINO PAOLO MILAN SAMSON LYCEUM NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY-DAGUPAN CITY 88.08 TIFFANY GRACE CHENG UY UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA 88.08 6 FLORENCE MARIE PINEDA MARAMBA UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS 88.00 7 CZARINA ANGELLI LLAMAS ANASTACIO PAMANTASAN NG LUNGSOD NG MAYNILA 87.92 ERNEST PAUL YONGCO CALASANZ PAMANTASAN NG LUNGSOD NG MAYNILA 87.92 8 JEM MARIE PATALINGJUG GOLBIN UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA 87.75 ERIC DAVID BICALDO ORNOS UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA 87.75 9 LOUIE LORENZO MENDOZA ALCANTARA ATENEO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND PUBLIC HEALTH 87.67 MARK PASCUAL DUMAGO UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS 87.67 10 JOHN RAPHAEL TABIRAO ALMANZA UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA 87.58 CHRISTIAN JOHN SALANG CAPIRIG DAVAO MEDICAL SCHOOL FOUNDATION 87.58 MARKYN JARED NGO KHO UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA 87.58 CHELSEA COLLEEN GATCHALIAN PARIS ATENEO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND PUBLIC HEALTH 87.58

The top 10 schools with 100 or more examinees and with at least 80 percent passing percentage are:

RANK SCHOOL TOTAL NO. OF EXAM. TOTAL NO. PASSED PERCENTAGE PASSED 1 CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE 138 138 100.00% 2 UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA 146 144 98.63% 3 ATENEO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND PUBLIC HEALTH 143 141 98.60% 4 PAMANTASAN NG LUNGSOD NG MAYNILA 124 121 97.58% 5 UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS 456 436 95.61% 6 UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEM MEDICAL CTR 336 316 94.05% 7 FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY-NICANOR REYES MED.FOUND. 296 268 90.54% 8 SAN BEDA UNIVERSITY 113 102 90.27% 9 SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY 161 145 90.06% 10 DAVAO MEDICAL SCHOOL FOUNDATION 213 182 85.45%

See the full list of passers here.