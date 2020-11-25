UP grad tops November 2020 physician board exam

All Cebu Institute of Medicine examinees pass
MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced early Thursday morning that 3,538 out of 4,704 passed the Physician Licensure Examination (Complete, Prelims and For Completion) given by the Board of Medicine in various cities this month.
Jomel Garcia Lapides of University of the Philippines in Manila (UP Manila) topped the exams with a rating of 88.67 percent.
Patrick Joseph Amunategui Mabugat of University of Saint La Salle and Adrian Emmanuel Diago Teves of University of Santo Tomas (UST) came in second with 88.58 percent.
They were followed by Henrick Ryan Chua Fong of UST and Raphael Cecilio Salazar Rodolfo of UP Manila with 88.33 percent.
The Cebu Institute of Medicine is this year’s top performing school with a passing rate of 100 percent.
The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the November 2020 Physician Licensure Examination were:
|
1
|
JOMEL GARCIA LAPIDES
|
UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA
|
88.67
|
2
|
PATRICK JOSEPH AMUNATEGUI MABUGAT
|
UNIVERSITY OF SAINT LA SALLE
|
88.58
|
|
ADRIAN EMMANUEL DIAGO TEVES
|
UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS
|
88.58
|
3
|
HENRICK RYAN CHUA FONG
|
UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS
|
88.33
|
|
RAPHAEL CECILIO SALAZAR RODOLFO
|
UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA
|
88.33
|
4
|
RAFAEL EMMANUEL BUENO MENDOZA
|
ATENEO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND PUBLIC HEALTH
|
88.17
|
5
|
HANNAH TULIPAT CHITO
|
UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA
|
88.08
|
|
CHINO PAOLO MILAN SAMSON
|
LYCEUM NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY-DAGUPAN CITY
|
88.08
|
|
TIFFANY GRACE CHENG UY
|
UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA
|
88.08
|
6
|
FLORENCE MARIE PINEDA MARAMBA
|
UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS
|
88.00
|
7
|
CZARINA ANGELLI LLAMAS ANASTACIO
|
PAMANTASAN NG LUNGSOD NG MAYNILA
|
87.92
|
|
ERNEST PAUL YONGCO CALASANZ
|
PAMANTASAN NG LUNGSOD NG MAYNILA
|
87.92
|
8
|
JEM MARIE PATALINGJUG GOLBIN
|
UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA
|
87.75
|
|
ERIC DAVID BICALDO ORNOS
|
UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA
|
87.75
|
9
|
LOUIE LORENZO MENDOZA ALCANTARA
|
ATENEO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND PUBLIC HEALTH
|
87.67
|
|
MARK PASCUAL DUMAGO
|
UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS
|
87.67
|
10
|
JOHN RAPHAEL TABIRAO ALMANZA
|
UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA
|
87.58
|
|
CHRISTIAN JOHN SALANG CAPIRIG
|
DAVAO MEDICAL SCHOOL FOUNDATION
|
87.58
|
|
MARKYN JARED NGO KHO
|
UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA
|
87.58
|
|
CHELSEA COLLEEN GATCHALIAN PARIS
|
ATENEO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND PUBLIC HEALTH
|
87.58
The top 10 schools with 100 or more examinees and with at least 80 percent passing percentage are:
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
TOTAL NO.
OF EXAM.
|
TOTAL NO.
PASSED
|
PERCENTAGE
PASSED
|
1
|
CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
|
138
|
138
|
100.00%
|
2
|
UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES-MANILA
|
146
|
144
|
98.63%
|
3
|
ATENEO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND PUBLIC HEALTH
|
143
|
141
|
98.60%
|
4
|
PAMANTASAN NG LUNGSOD NG MAYNILA
|
124
|
121
|
97.58%
|
5
|
UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS
|
456
|
436
|
95.61%
|
6
|
UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEM MEDICAL CTR
|
336
|
316
|
94.05%
|
7
|
FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY-NICANOR REYES MED.FOUND.
|
296
|
268
|
90.54%
|
8
|
SAN BEDA UNIVERSITY
|
113
|
102
|
90.27%
|
9
|
SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY
|
161
|
145
|
90.06%
|
10
|
DAVAO MEDICAL SCHOOL FOUNDATION
|
213
|
182
|
85.45%
See the full list of passers here.
site only, PRC, Professional Regulation Commission, physician licensure exam, Physician Licensure Examination 2020, Physician Licensure Examination November 2020, board exam