Among the 32 finalists in the 2022 Miss Universe Philippines pageant are (from left) Miss Universe Philippines 2020 3rd runner-up Pauline Amelinckx, Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee, Miss Earth Philippines 2018 Celeste Cortesi. Facebook: Miss Universe Philippines

MANILA — Miss Universe Philippines has named the 32 finalists for the 2022 edition of the pageant, to be held April 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The pageant organization announced the names of the finalists Wednesday through a video chronicling activities that helped trim down the list from 50 to the final 32.

Challenges that determined the finalists include swimsuit, fashion and runway, and casting video. An online campaign via the livestreaming platform Kumu also secured two hopefuls a finalist slot.

Among notable names who are vying for the crown are Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee, Miss Earth Philippines 2018 Celeste Cortesi, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 3rd runner-up Pauline Amelinckx, and Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2019 Katrina Llegado.

Below is the full list of the 32 candidates in the 2022 Miss Universe Philippines pageant: