MANILA — Miss Universe Philippines has named the 32 finalists for the 2022 edition of the pageant, to be held April 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena.
The pageant organization announced the names of the finalists Wednesday through a video chronicling activities that helped trim down the list from 50 to the final 32.
Challenges that determined the finalists include swimsuit, fashion and runway, and casting video. An online campaign via the livestreaming platform Kumu also secured two hopefuls a finalist slot.
Among notable names who are vying for the crown are Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee, Miss Earth Philippines 2018 Celeste Cortesi, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 3rd runner-up Pauline Amelinckx, and Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2019 Katrina Llegado.
Below is the full list of the 32 candidates in the 2022 Miss Universe Philippines pageant:
- Shawntel Cruz, Benguet - Kumunity’s Choice (Kumuniverse Campaign)
- Jeanne Nicci Orcena, Davao del Norte - Kumu’s Choice (Most Number of Streaming Hours)
- Angelica Lopez, Palawan
- Isabelle Kristine Braza, Las Pinas
- Lou Dominique Piczon, Cebu Province
- Jewel Alexandria Palacat, Ilocos Sur
- Ma. Katrina Llegado, Taguig
- Annabelle McDonnell, Misamis Oriental
- Marilit Katipunan Iligan, Negros Oriental
- Jona Sweett, Aklan
- Elsa Schumacher, Batanes
- Vanessa Ann Kai’ihilani Caro, Iloilo Province
- Isabel Dalag Luche, Mandaue City
- Sashi Chiesa, Lapu-Lapu City
- Aidyl Mhay Sanchez, Guiguinto, Bulacan
- Julia Calleja Saubier, Albay
- Francheska Alexine Licanto Dadivas, Roxas City
- Ivylou Corpuz Borbon, Pangasinan
- Shanelyn Bayson, Victorias City, Negros Occidental
- Ghenesis Latugat, Baguio City
- Celeste Cortesi, Pasay
- Sonja Jeyn Tanyag, Laguna
- Alyssa Georgia Felix, Macabebe, Pampanga
- Pauline Cucharo Amelinckx, Bohol
- Anjeanette Japor, Lucena City
- Chantal Elise Legaspi Schmidt, Cebu City
- Danielle Arielle Camcam, San Juan City
- Michelle Marquez Dee, Makati
- Gillian Katherine de Mesa, Nueva Vizcaya
- Gracelle Nicole V. Distura, Quezon Province
- Dorothy Gemillan, Iloilo City
- Jedidah Korinihona, Davao del Sur