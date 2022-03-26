Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is set to have a reunion with past winners Iris Mittenaere (2016) and Demi-Leigh Tebow (2017) when they host the Miss Universe Philippines in April.

The MUP surprised the legion of pageant fans in the country Saturday after announcing that Wurtzbach will be joined by the beauties from France and South Africa on April 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Pasabog,” a pageant fan said in a comment on Facebook.

The revelation came amid the ongoing preliminary challenges of Miss Universe Philippines to the remaining candidates vying for the most popular crown in the country’s pageantry.

Earlier, Baguio representative Ghenesis Latugat bested 49 other contestants in Miss Universe Philippines' fashion and runway challenge.

Chantal Schmidt of Cebu City and Angelica Lopez of Palawan completed the Top 3 of the challenge, which highlighted the delegates' catwalk skills.

The fashion and runway challenge is one of the many Miss Universe Philippines pre-pageant events, which also include the headshot, intro video, and swimsuit competitions.

The winner of this year's pageant will succeed Beatrice Gomez, who finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Israel last December.

