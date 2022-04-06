MANILA -- Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray now has 13 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram.

To mark her latest social media milestone, Gray uploaded some photos taken by Jerick Sanchez.



"13M. So grateful for each and every one of you!" Gray wrote on her Instagram post.

As of writing, Gray have 13,002,394 followers on Instagram, making her one of the most-followed Filipino celebrities on the platform.

Just last month, Gray's wax figure was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Gray is the first Filipina to have a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore. Overall, she is the third personality from the Philippines to be handpicked by Madame Tussauds after Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao.

Next month, Gray is set to go on a concert tour in Canada with her boyfriend Sam Milby, marking their first stage collaboration since confirming their romance.