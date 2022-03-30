Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray (right) poses with her wax figure. Screengrab from Madame Tussauds Singapore's Facebook page

Catriona Gray's wax figure was finally unveiled at Madame Tussauds Singapore on Wednesday, after its launch was postponed multiple times due to the pandemic.

The wax figure follows Gray's winning look in the Miss Universe 2018 pageant, complete with the Philippine sash, accessories, shoes, and a replica of the red lava gown by local designer Mak Tumang.

"The idea was conceptualized mid-reign, so there was no winning look yet," Gray said during the launch event, which was streamed live at Madame Tussauds Singapore's Facebook page.

"So it was kind of a no-brainer... not only was it the winning look, but also it carries so much representation for me," she added.

Gray is the first Filipina to have a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore. Overall, she is the third personality from the Philippines to be handpicked by Madame Tussauds after Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao.

"To represent the Pinoy elevated to the global stage, it's really something that brings me so much pride," she said. "Hopefully in the future, there will be more Filipinos represented within the halls of Madame Tussauds."

Gray's wax figure is now on display at Madame Tussauds Singapore's Film and TV zone.

Visitors can try doing the beauty queen's lava walk, with the interactive zone featuring a small catwalk and an instructional video by Gray.

"I've always wanted a sibling, but I guess I'll take the next best thing," she said in jest, referring to her "twin" wax figure.