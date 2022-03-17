Real-life sweethearts Catriona Gray and Sam Milby are scheduled to go on a concert tour in Canada, marking their first stage collaboration since confirming their romance.

The Miss Universe 2018 titlist and the Kapamilya leading man will be joined by singer Marcelito Pomoy and actor-dancer Rayver Cruz in “One Magical Night,” according to Cornerstone Entertainment.

The show will have stops in Vancouver on May 20, Calgary on May 21, and Edmonton on May 22.

Aside from being a beauty queen, Gray is a music graduate who has released a number of singles since her Miss Universe win, including her advocacy song “We’re In This Together.”

Milby, dubbed local showbiz’s “Rockoustic Heartthrob,” has four albums to his name, with hits like “Hindi Kita Iiwan” and “Only You.”

“One Magical Night” is the latest overseas tour from local artists to be announced amid the declining cases of COVID-19 in the country and the resulting easing of restrictions.