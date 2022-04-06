Aces and Queens reveals bets for Bb. Pilipinas 2022

MANILA -- (UPDATED) Aces and Queens beauty camp has revealed their bets in the last three days' countdown to the Binibining Pilipinas 2022's April 8 deadline for filing of applications.

“We have 11 candidates including an actress, a national beauty titlist and a regional festival queen,“ Aces and Queens’ head and queen maker Gerry Diaz told ABS-CBN News Wednesday.

The list includes Kristine Malicsi, Miss Aviation Phils 2016 and

Mutya ng Pilipinas 2018 runner-up; Liz Mabao, Miss Scuba Phils 2019 and Miss Scuba 2019 International second runner-up; Ethel Abellanosa,

Miss Tourism World Philippines 2016; Iman Cristal, the reigning Miss Kumu Global; and Joanna Day, Miss United Continents Philippines 2019.

The names of the other candidates are still under wraps but Diaz is certain of the “high quality” calibre of their prospective candidates who are undergoing the full physical and personality training of Aces and Queens, including mental health support.

“We’re very happy with the batch. We may not have famous faces and celebrities but we are also a platform that welcomes fresh faces that show strong potential,” Diaz said.

Around 250 beauties turned up for the 2022 search of Aces and Queens for Binibining Pilipinas and Miss World Philippines pageants, Diaz told ABS-CBN News. For the first cut, 80 made it for the virtual screening after which 40 were selected. “We intended to have only 20 in the final list but due to their high quality and calibre, we decided to have 30.”

Through the years, Aces and Queens has produced several global beauty queens, including Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, Miss World 2013 Megan Young and Miss Intercontinental 2022 Cindy Obeñita.