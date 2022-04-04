LOOK: Herlene Budol leads Bb. Pilipinas 2022 applicants

MANILA -- Five days before the April 8 deadline of filing of applications for the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 pageant, prospective candidates shot their stunning headshots in Quezon City.

One of the big surprises is comedian and social media influencer Herlene Budol, also known as Hipon Girl, who confirmed her upcoming stint with Bb. Pilipinas.

“Part ito ang pagsisikap ko to improve myself,“ Budol told ABS-CBN News Monday night at the training camp of her mentor, beauty queen maker Rodgil Flores, in Quezon City.

Pageant repeaters Karen Laurie Mendoza from Bb. Pilipinas 2021

batch; and previous Miss Earth Philippines titlists Chelsea Fernandez and Diana Mackey also stood out in the day-long pictorial by Jai Murcillo and Kagandahang Flores.

Other head-turners at the shoot include pageant veteran Jash Dimaculangan of Albay and newbie, German-Pinay model Anna Valencia.

Shoe designer Jojo Bragais with Anna Valencia and Jash Dimaculangan

International shoe designer Jojo Bragais also lent his moral support to the prospective candidates.

“I hope they remain true to their core values and personal advocacies,“ said Bragais, who has stood by Binibining Pilipinas the past seven years as its shoe sponsor.