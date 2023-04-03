Halle Berry won Best Actress in the Oscars in 2002 for her role in "Monster's Ball." Instagram/Halle Berry



The magazine cover of Apo Maria "Whang-Od" Oggay, the Philippines' oldest mambabatok or traditional Kalinga tattooist, has caught the attention of Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry.

The Hollywood star shared Whang-Od's cover shot for Vogue Philippines with her millions of Instagram followers over the weekend.

"Now this is real beauty," she said in the caption as she credited the fashion magazine's photographer and team.

Many agreed with Berry in the comments section of her post, including two of her fellow celebrities -- model Naomi Campbell and actor-host Mario Lopez.

Campbell left a trio of heart emojis, while Lopez was in awe of Whang-Od's age.

"She's awesome, 106 years old!" he said.

Filipino personalities such as actress Cherry Pie Picache and Rajo Laurel, for their part, were happy to see Whang-Od being noticed internationally.

"Thank you, one of our country's treasures," said Picache, while Laurel dropped lovestruck emojis.

Whang-Od, who turned 106 last February, is a recipient of the Dangal ng Haraya Award for Intangible Cultural Heritage.

She was conferred the award in 2018.