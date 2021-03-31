‘With Him by our side, we will overcome’: Bo Sanchez, family test positive for COVID-19

Motivational speaker and bestselling author Bo Sanchez. Instagram: @brotherbosanchez

MANILA — Motivational speaker Bo Sanchez announced on Wednesday that he and some of his family members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sanchez shared the news on his widely followed Facebook page, writing: “I just received my test results. I have Covid. I have slight fever and cough. Almost everyone in my family has Covid too, though some are asymptomatic.”

Referring to the stigma surrounding being infected with the disease, Sanchez added, “I’m sharing this to also encourage everyone that it’s okay to tell people about it and seek for prayers.”

Sanchez’s positive result comes amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, with a record-high 130,245 active infections reported on Wednesday.

“Do you have Covid or your family has Covid? Let's pray for each other,” Sanchez told his followers.

“God is with us. I know this is a difficult time. But with Him by our side, we will overcome.”

Sanchez, a Catholic lay preacher and bestselling author of inspirational books, said he will continue to release previously filmed “FULLTANK” episodes until Easter Sunday, April 4.

