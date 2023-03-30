Watch more News on iWantTFC

Loida Nicolas Lewis recently released a memoir that tracks her journey from Sorsogon to breaking the glass ceiling in corporate America.

And while "Why Should Guys Have All the Fun?" shows her successes and struggles in life, the Filipino-American businesswoman and lawyer believes that it is primarily a story of love.

In an interview on "Headstart" on Friday, the 80-year-old shared some of the lessons she has learned in her marriage to the late Reginald Lewis, the first Black American billion-dollar dealmaker.

She spoke of expressing love fiercely and unconditionally through words of affirmation, acts of service, listening and paying attention, among others.

Headstart, ANC, March 30, 2023