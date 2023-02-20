Watch more News on iWantTFC

At 80-years-old, Loida Nicolas Lewis said she had so much fun writing her memoir:

In her new book 'Why Should Guys Have All the Fun?', the immigration attorney-turned-CE of a billion-dollar empire takes readers from her simple upbringing in Sorsogon city in Bicol, Philippines to becoming a real-life crazy rich Asian in New York City.

The book delves into her biracial love story with the iconic Reginald Lewis, the first Black American billion-dollar dealmaker, as well as their challenges in raising two mixed-culture daughters.

"In the eyes of God, we are all equal. So for those who are in a multicultural society like New York, accept people as they are because we are all the same. We belong to the one race, all members of the human race," Nicolas-Lewis said.

After the untimely death of her husband at the age of 50, Nicolas-Lewis took on the challenge of becoming the CEO of their multinational corporation TLC Beatrice International in a rather tough time of her life.

"The most painful really is when Mr Lewis died. He was the sun in which we warm our ambition and so when the sun disappears, it was cataclysmic I couldn't, I couldn't say the 'Our Father Thy Will be done' until after many months so that's the most painful part of my life," she shared.

In the 90’s, a woman of color CEO in a business world dominated by white men is quite rare. Not only did she break the glass ceiling and shattered the notion of how CEO's look and act in corporate white America, she even raked in $2 billion in revenue.

"I don't want to take full credit. We have excellent business partners in France," Nicolas-Lewis noted.

Her book is scheduled to be released in time for the National Women’s History Month in March.

"Many women are afraid to take on challenges that comes their way and this will book will tell them, you can do it guys, you can do it gals. In other words, don't be afraid of taking on challenges. We can do many things that men can't do."