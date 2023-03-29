MANILA -- Aside from being an actress and entrepreneur, Neri Naig has embarked on a new role -- as an author.

This was confirmed through a shared social media post by Naig and Penguin Books on Tuesday.

Naig's debut book " WAIS NA MISIS: The Wise Homemaker" will be released in November. It is described as "a survival guide for your journey through motherhood and entrepreneurship."

It will also features tips, tricks, and lessons that Naig learned in her life.

Aside from showbiz, Naig and her husband Chito Miranda also have several businesses such restaurants, a salon, and vacation rentals, among others.

