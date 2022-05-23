Chito Miranda opens Thai restaurant in Baguio City

Chito Miranda recently marked another milestone as an entrepreneur with the grand opening of his Thai restaurant in Baguio City.

On Instagram, the Parokya ni Edgar frontman shared a photo of him at Lime and Basil Baguio City, which has been on soft opening for a month.

"Nais ko lang magpasalamat sa lahat ng tumangkilik sa amin kahit soft opening pa lang kami, at sa lahat ng tatangkilik sa amin ngayong fully operational na kami," he said.

"Salamat ulit, and congrats din siyempre sa mga partners at co-owners namin for a job well done," he added.

Lime and Basil Baguio City serves Thai specialties such as stir-fried rice noodles, fried shrimp cakes, and pomelo salad, based on its Instagram page.

The restaurant is located at Outlook Ridge Residences.

Aside from Lime and Basil Baguio City, Miranda and his wife Neri Naig co-own other restaurants such as Jeju Samgyupsal in Cebu, and Amare La Cucina and Mang Jose Lechon at Inasal in Tagaytay.