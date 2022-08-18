Chito Miranda is thankful to all those who have been supporting Miranda's Resthouse in Cavite, which he co-owns with his wife, Neri Naig.

In an Instagram post, the Parokya ni Edgar frontman said it all started when Naig purchased a 200-square-meter lot using her earnings from selling tuyo or salted dried herring.

Dreaming bigger, she saved up anew and used the money to buy a 1,500-square-meter-lot, saying she will turn it into a vacation rental.

Miranda admitted that he initially hesitated to spend on a huge property, but his wife was eager to take the plunge.

"Sabi ko, 'Malaking pera 'yan.' Sabi niya, 'Kaya ko 'yan,'" he recalled. "For several years, ginapang at pinag-ipunan niya talaga lahat, hangga't makapagpatayo siya ng 4 na villas."

"Hindi siya sumuko. Hindi niya tinantanan," the "Idol Philippines" judge proudly said. "She held the vision, and trusted the process."

After putting up four villas, Naig set her sights on putting up a pavilion, which she said can be used for parties and other celebrations, as well as a swimming pool.

Aware that he can no longer change his wife's mind, Miranda opted to support her by shouldering half of the expenses, which later on included landscaping and interior design for the guest rooms.

"Since hindi ko naman siya maawat, and tiwala din naman ako sa kakayahan at sa vision niya, nag-decide na akong makibakas and offered to pay for half of everything para mapabilis 'yung mga plano niya," he said. "Sabi ko, gawin niya lahat ng gusto niya, tapos hati kami sa gastos."

After all the renovations were made, Miranda's Resthouse was opened to the public last year.

The "Idol Philippines" judge said it is one of the best businesses he shares with his wife, as he expressed gratitude to all of those who have booked a stay in their vacation rental.

"Last year, four years after bilhin ni Neri 'yung bakanteng lupa, binuksan namin 'yung Miranda's Resthouse at naging isa ito sa mga pinakamagagandang negosyo namin bilang mag-asawa and business partners," he said.

"Sobrang salamat sa lahat ng tumangkilik, nakitambay, nakitulog, naki-swimming, at nakibakasyon sa resthouse namin."

Aside from Miranda's Resthouse, the couple's other businesses include restaurants and a salon, among others.

