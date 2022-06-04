LOOK: Neri Naig has new investment – a house in Baguio

MANILA – Neri Naig is living up to her moniker as “wais na misis” as she continues to grow her family’s investment with a new property, this time, in Baguio City.

Naig, wife of Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda, shared on Instagram their new rest house in the summer capital, which she called “the Hillside House.”

This was one of the three reasons why they kept returning to Baguio lately. Naig also revealed about opening a Thai restaurant in the city.

According to Naig, they bought the new rest house two months ago and are planning to spend Christmas and New Year there.

“For 24 years, nangungupahan lang kami. Walang masasabing ancestral house kahit maliit, kahit nasa probinsya. Kaya palagi akong nagsusumikap kasama ng asawa ko, na makapag ipon para makabili ng mga bahay para sa mga anak namin,” she said.

“Ang pagiging mahirap namin nung bata, ako hanggang sa paglaki, ay naging inspirasyon ko para mas magsumikap sa buhay at nang hindi maranasan ng aming mga anak ang kahirapan namin noon.”

Aside from the business and the house, Naig also finished her degree in business administration in University of Baguio in April.

Naig shared a photo of her wearing a toga with Miranda making a peace sign behind her.

She recently opened a new salon business in Tagaytay. Naig has been impressing her social media followers with her success as an online seller, purchasing big-ticket items and then renting them out to make the most out of her investments.