Neri Naig earns business administration degree

MANILA – Neri Naig is set to graduate from the University of Baguio next month.

The actress finished her degree in business administration under the university's Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program.

Through an Instagram post on Saturday, Naig shared a photo of her wearing a toga with her husband Chito Miranda making a peace sign behind her.

“Finally,” she simply wrote in the caption before adding a heart emoji.

Several celebrities including Mariel Rodriguez, Kris Aquino, Hero Angeles, Roxanne Guinoo and Camille Prats, among others, congratulated Naig for this new feat.

According to the official page of the University of Baguio, Naig enrolled at its ETEAAP Program last March 2021 and she will be part of the graduating batch this coming May 2022.

In 2020, Naig also got into Harvard Business School’s online entrepreneurship essentials program.