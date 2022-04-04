LOOK: Neri Naig opens salon business in Tagaytay

MANILA — OPM singer Chito Miranda's wife Neri Naig opened a new salon business in Tagaytay last Saturday.

In an Instagram post, Naig shared snaps from the soft opening of ExtraOrdineri Salon located at Serin Mall in Tagaytay.

"Dahil sa support n'yo po, nakakatulong po kayo sa pagbigay ng maraming trabaho sa ating mga kababayan. Mabuhay po kayo!" Naig said.

Miranda was supportive of his wife's new business and posted a selfie inviting people to go and support Naig.

"Dumaan ako sa Serin Tagaytay para bumili ng mga gamit for our resthouse ... Naalala ko na ngayon pala 'yung opening ng bagong salon ni Neri," Miranda said.

"Dumaan ako para silipin, at nagulat ako kasi ang dami agad customers at ang ganda ganda ng lugar," he added.

"Sana dahil sa post ko na 'to, mas dumami pa lalo 'yung customers nila, at nawa'y maisipan nya ako gawing business partner, kahit 20% lang."

Naig has been impressing her social media followers with her success as an online seller, purchasing big-ticket items and then renting them out to make the most out of her investments.