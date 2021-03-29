Miriam and Ardy Roberto. Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Former beauty queen Miriam Quiambao is expecting another baby boy with her husband and fellow inspirational speaker, Ardy Roberto.

The Miss Universe 1999 first runner-up made the announcement with Roberto in their latest vlog post, which gave a glimpse of a gender reveal party organized by their relatives.

Quiambao admitted that at first, her heart sank as she was hoping to have a daughter this time around.

She gave birth to a baby boy, which they named Elijah, back in 2019.

"Honestly parang naramdaman ko 'yung heart ko nag-sink. Sorry, Lord," she said. "Kasi siyempre I was really looking, I was really praying na girl na siya. Tapos noong nakita ko blue, sabi ko, uy it's a boy."

Quiambao said she "struggled" to "come to terms with God's decision that this baby is a boy," but eventually accepted that "God has a plan" and "does not make mistakes."

Turning emotional, which she blamed on "pregnancy hormones," the former beauty queen reiterated that she is thankful for another "miracle baby."

"Thank you na normal 'yung baby, thank you na everything is okay... na walang congenital anomalies. Thank you, Lord, pa rin for this baby," the 45-year-old inspirational speaker said.

"I'm really happy and thankful, honestly. And ngayon na nararamdaman ko na 'yung mga kicks ni baby... It's thrilling for a mom to feel the baby kicks, 'yung may connection na talaga ako with the baby," she added.

