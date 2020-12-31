Miriam Quiambao ends 2020 with pregnancy announcement

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Former beauty queen Miriam Quiambao and her husband, fellow inspirational speaker Ardy Roberto, are ending the year on a high note by announcing that they are expecting another child.

Quiambao and Roberto made the statement in a vlog released on Wednesday night.

The Miss Universe 1999 first runner-up said they found out about the "surprise" before Christmas as they showed a sonogram of their baby.

"Today, as of this recording (December 26), I am eight weeks and six days pregnant," she said, adding that she will find out about if their baby is a girl or boy "by next week," during her prenatal testing.

Quiambao considers her second baby a "miracle" just like her firstborn Elijah, citing her spontaneous pregnancy at the age of 45.

"Another miracle ito. Imagine, 45 years old na ako, 1 to 2% chance again of getting pregnant. Tapos ito wala pang mga workups, spontaneous pregnancy siya," she said.

Roberto, for his part, said: "We just want to encourage everybody who's down and out or just low on hope this 2020 not to give up hope. And whatever your dreams, whatever you're praying for, there's nothing really impossible with God."

Quiambao first got pregnant in 2018 at the age of 43, after four years of trying to conceive.

She tied the knot with Roberto in March 2014.

