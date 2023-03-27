Glaiza De Castro opens resort house in Baler

Glaiza De Castro (left) at her resort house, Casa Galura. Instagram/Glaiza De Castro



Precious childhood memories inspired Glaiza De Castro to open a resort house in Baler, Aurora.

The actress recently announced that Casa Galura is already open to the public. The property is a 10- to 12-minute drive from Sabang Beach, a popular surfing spot.

It has two rooms that can accommodate a total of 18 people, as well as a swimming pool.

"Ang daming nagtatanong kung bakit sa Baler ko piniling mag-invest. Siguro dahil ni-remind niya ako ng childhood ko at noong mga panahon na nakakapag-reunion kaming pamilya. Nakaka-miss lang," she said in an Instagram post.

"Ngayon, puwede ko nang officially i-announce na bukas na ang Casa Galura na ang intensyon ay magkaroon ng chance ang pamilya, magkakaibigan, [at] magkakatrabaho na gumawa ng masasayang alaala na babalik-balikan nila. At masaya kaming maging parte nun," added De Castro, who dedicated her latest investment to her late grandparents.

The actress invited her followers to book a stay at Casa Galura by sending a message on their Instagram page, or by booking on Airbnb. On the latter, rates start at P9,000 per night.

Check out photos of her resort house below: