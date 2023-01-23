Glaiza de Castro, David Rainey exchange vows anew in PH

Actress Glaiza de Castro on her wedding gown. Photo from Nice Print Photography & Exige Weddings.

MANILA — Actress Glaiza de Castro and her Irish husband David Rainey exchanged vows anew on Monday.

In photos released by the event's official photographer Nice Print Photography & Exige Weddings, de Castro was a vision of a stunning bride just before the ceremony in Zambales.

Some of the artists present de Castro's close friends Angelica Panganiban, Isabel Oli, Sheena Halili, Chynna Ortaleza, and Rochelle Pangilinan, among others.

De Castro and Rainey first got married in an intimate Celtic ceremony by a mountain cliff in October 2021 in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.

Prior to getting married, the pandemic forced de Castro and Rainey to settle for a long-distance relationship due to travel restrictions. Rainey and his entire family are based in Ireland.

