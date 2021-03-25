Samantha Bernardo gets highest votes in Miss Grand International swimsuit competition

Samantha Bernardo dominated the second round of the Miss Grand International swimsuit competition after getting the highest number of online votes.

From an initial list of 20 semifinalists, 10 candidates made it to the next round. Five of them are the representatives who got the highest number of votes, while the remaining half were picked by the judges.

Aside from Bernardo, other candidates that got the highest number of online votes came from Indonesia, Mexico, Cambodia, and Paraguay.

Those who were selected by the judges, meanwhile, are representatives from Kenya, Brazil, Czech Republic, Argentina, and Dominican Republic.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The coronation night of Miss Grand International is set to be held in Bangkok, Thailand on March 27.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International crown.

Related video: