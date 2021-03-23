Samantha Bernardo in Top 20 of Miss Grand International swimsuit competition

MANILA -- Samantha Bernardo made it to the Top 20 of the swimsuit competition of the Miss Grand International pageant.

The list was composed of 10 candidates with the highest number of online votes, with the remaining 10 selected by the judges.

Bernardo belonged to the former, ranking third after representatives from Cambodia and Indonesia.

From the Top 20, 10 candidates will make it to the next round. Five candidates will come from voting, while the other half will be picked by the judges.

Voting on the Miss Grand International YouTube channel will run until March 24.

The coronation night of Miss Grand International is set to be held in Bangkok, Thailand on March 27.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International crown.

