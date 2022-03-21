MANILA -- Familiar names in pageantry dominated the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 swimsuit challenge.

Katrina Llegado of Taguig was declared the overall winner, based on votes from the public and the judges.

Michelle Dee of Makati and Celeste Cortesi of Pasay completed the Top 3.

Llegado and Dee are batchmates in Miss World Philippines 2019. They went on to represent the Philippines in Reina Hispanoamericana and Miss World, where they finished as fifth runner-up and part of the Top 12, respectively.

Cortesi, on the other hand, made it to the Top 8 in Miss Earth 2018.

The swimsuit challenge is one of the many Miss Universe Philippines pre-pageant events, which also include the headshot and intro video competitions.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night is set to be held on April 30.