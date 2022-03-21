Kathleen Paton took to social media to express her happiness after winning the Philippines' second Miss Eco International crown.

"Philippines, we did it! I am speechless," she said in an Instagram post, which showed photos of her crowning moment in Egypt on Friday (Philippine time).

"My heart is full of mixed emotions -- I'm sad knowing the everyday adventures and activities with my eco sisters are over, but with storms always comes the sunshine," she added.

"I am excited with the knowledge and responsibility that comes as your new Miss Eco International 2022. I can’t wait to make a difference with my platform -- this opportunity will be one I will make sure I do with all my heart, passion, and soul."

Paton went on to thank all those who have supported her in her pageant journey, which she described as a "whirlwind of adventure."

"I will cherish this experience for the rest of my life. I am blessed beyond words!" she said.

In another post, Paton revealed that she is set to return to the Philippines soon, continuing to thank the important people in her life and expressing her excitement to "work more together in this new chapter of mine."