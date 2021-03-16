WATCH: Samantha Bernardo in Thai cooking class with 19 other Miss Grand International candidates

Screengrab from Miss Grand International's Facebook page

MANILA -- Samantha Bernardo was among the 20 candidates who learned how to prepare Thai food in Bangkok's Blue Elephant Cooking School and Restaurant, a result of her victory in Miss Grand International's "How to Eat Thai Food in 2 Minutes" challenge.

The Filipina beauty queen joined representatives from Indonesia, Myanmar, Cambodia, Colombia, Vietnam, Paraguay, Peru, Ecuador, Guatemala, United States, Venezuela, Czech Republic, China, Mauritius, Italy, Panama, Germany, Thailand, and Kenya in preparing som tam, or green papaya salad.

The event was streamed live on the Miss Grand International Facebook page on Tuesday.

Taking her turn in front of the camera, Bernardo said this is her second time to visit Blue Elephant.

"This is my second time eating in Blue Elephant. I've been to Blue Elephant in Phuket. But it's my first time cooking som tam," she said.

"I think this is going to be good," she added.

Watch Bernardo being interviewed during the cooking session starting at the 13:13 mark, and presenting her dish starting at the 28:15 mark, in the video below:

The coronation night of Miss Grand International is set to be held in Bangkok on March 27.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International crown.

