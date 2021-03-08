On a roll: Samantha Bernardo places 2nd in 2 more Miss Grand International challenges

MANILA -- Philippine representative Samantha Bernardo emerged victorious in two more online challenges set up by Miss Grand International.

The beauty queen has received the second highest number of votes in the recently concluded "How to Know You in One Minute" challenge, where she performed a Filipino folk dance; and "How to Eat Thai Food in 2 Minutes," where she enjoyed sampling pad Thai and roasted chicken with pandan rice.

This is consistent with her second-place finish in Miss Grand International's "Top 5 on Arrival" contest. All challenges have so far been dominated by Indonesia.

The past challenges have so far been conducted from the candidates' respective hotel rooms given the pandemic.

Bernardo's latest victories will give her more exposure as these will allow her to join other Miss Grand International events -- a "special meal" with Miss Grand International founder and president Nawat Itsaragrisil (along with four other candidates), a "Dress Up in Thai National Costume" challenge (along with 14 other candidates), and a cooking session with Thailand's top chefs on March 16 (along with 19 other candidates).

The coronation night of Miss Grand International is set to be held in Bangkok, Thailand on March 27.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International crown.

Related video: