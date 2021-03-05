WATCH: Samantha Bernardo performs Filipino folk dance for Miss Grand International challenge

MANILA -- After being one of the winners of the "Top 5 on Arrival" contest, Samantha Bernardo is determined to make her mark in the next challenge presented by Miss Grand International.

Candidates were asked to create short introductory videos from their respective hotel rooms in the "How To Know You In 1 Minute" challenge.

Miss Grand International released all of their videos on YouTube, and 10 contestants whose clips have the most number of "likes" by March 6 will get to join the pageant's "Self Thai Costume Dressing" challenge.

Another five representatives will also be picked by the judges for the next round.

For her video in the "How To Know You In 1 Minute" challenge, Bernardo opted to focus on her roots as a competitive rhythmic gymnast and folk dancer.

She performed her "most favorite folk dance in the Philippines" called Binasuan, which involves balancing glasses on one's head and hands.

Instead of the traditional wine, the glass on Bernardo's head was filled with cranberry juice.

The coronation night of Miss Grand International is set to be held in Bangkok, Thailand on March 27.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International crown.

