Fanny Serrano suffers stroke, according to Sharon Cuneta

A photo of celebrity makeup artist Fanny Serrano taken in January 2016. Photo taken by Edwin Samot and posted on Serrano's Facebook page. FILE PHOTO

Stylist and makeup artist Fanny Serrano suffered a “massive” stroke on Tuesday, according to his good friend Sharon Cuneta.

In heavy tears, Cuneta uploaded a short video clip on her Instagram account to ask prayers for Serrano, whom she considers as family for three decades.

Cuneta said Serrano, dubbed as one of the country's "Pioneers of Beauty," remains conscious.

“I really would just like to ask for your prayers because TIta FanySerrano had massive stroke today. And he’s being treated. He’s conscious but please can I just ask you to pray for him. Prayers work wonders talaga,” Cuneta said on her account.

“I love him so much. He’s been like a family to me for 3 decades. Please, please pray from him,” a crying Cuneta pleaded.

In September 2016, Serrano was also rushed to the hospital after suffering a stroke. He was taken to the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City and was admitted for observation.

Serrano then considered his recovery from the stroke a "miracle." In an interview on "Rated K,” Serrano said it was his secretary who noticed that he had a stroke.

According to Serrano, he had already accepted that he might die after his stroke.

"Lord, is this it? Sabi kong ganun. Okay, kung ito na 'yun. Kasi baka tuloy-tuloy na ako, so be it. Biglang biglang pumasok ang nanay ko sa utak ko. Nauuhaw ako, pahinging tubig, ganun kalinaw," he said.

