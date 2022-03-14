Handout

MANILA -- Continuing the celebration Andrea Brillantes' 19th birthday, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Philippines on Monday unveiled its newest in-game emotes inspired by the Kapamilya star.

This is the first-ever battle emote featuring a Filipino celebrity, MLBB stated in its advisory to ABS-CBN News.

“Sobrang thankful and excited ako because as a gamer, this is a privilege to be part of ML games,“ Brillantes told ABS-CBN News.

“Gamer talaga kasi si Blythe kaya sobra siyang natuwa. The first time she was invited as a celebrity player in a tournament in 2021, and now this!” her manager Katrina Aguila said, adding that they were first approached by MLBB and game developer Moonton last month for the project.

The interactive stickers titled "Mock," "Finger Heart," and "Fighting!" are based on the pictures and images forwarded by the actress to the gaming company, said Aguila.

The “Mock” and “Fighting!” emotes have a glowing effect with confetti, while the “Finger Heart” highlights a display of hearts and kiss marks.

"I am grateful to Moonton Games for my very-own battle emotes that represent me and my fellow girl gamers out there. I look forward to seeing my fans use the emotes in games and break biases or stereotypes that female gamers are not good enough," added Brillantes.

The time-limited emotes are made available free by MLBB starting Monday until April 3.

With gaming idol Alodia Gosiengfiao, esports athletes Johnmar “OhMyV33NUS” Villaluna and Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse, Brillantes also recently released the “Tear It Off – Everyone Is Awesome” music video campaign to blast biases and discrimination against female and LGBTQ+ players .

"What people say about us doesn’t define who we are. Hindi sila ang main character ng buhay natin, “ Brillantes reiterated in her social media accounts.

“Kaya tara! Tear that label off because you’re different. 'Wag padala sa kanila! Keep on slaying!”

Last year, the actress joined a rap battle for an e-party organized by the popular mobile game.