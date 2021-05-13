WATCH: Andrea Brillantes joins rap battle for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang e-party

TV star Andrea Brillantes faces off with Mobile Legends: Bang Bang gamer AkoSi Dogie in an epic rap battle

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang fans were in for a treat as actress Andrea Brillantes had a rap battle with streamer AkoSi Dogie for the upcoming 515 e-party.

The face-off stemmed from a prank where Brillantes fooled AkoSi Dogie into thinking that she does not know how to play Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

In the game, the young actress swapped accounts with John Paul Salonga, known as H2WO, and played while making AkoSi Dogie think that she was using another hero.

The two then elevated their heated exchange into a rap battle, dropping sick bars in Bagsakan Legends, the 515 E-Party All-Star Rap Battle.

Bagsakan Legends also features Mobile Legends: Bang Bang celebrities such as Eruption and ChooxTV. The former took the side of Brillantes, and the latter picking the AkoSi Dogie squad.

Brillantes and Dogie have also drafted the biggest names in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang to their teams to prepare for an epic showdown.

Part of Team AkoSi Dogie are Jaylord "Hate" Gonzales (Onic), Renejay "RENEJAY" Barcarse (Nexplay), Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna (Blacklist International), and ChooxTV (celebrity streamer).

Meanwhile, Team Andrea includes CJ "Ribo" Ribo (Bren), Christian Provido "Rafflesia" Fajura (Aura PH), Billy "Z4pnu" Jazha Alfonso (Execration), and Eruption (celebrity streamer).

The said players will have standard 5v5 battles and 1-on-1 matches. The first match will be a 1v1 featuring the Pro Players, followed by a 1v1 with all of the players, and then the classic 5v5 match.

Related video: