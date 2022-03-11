From Manny Pacquiao's Instagram account

For Princess and Queenie Pacquiao, their father is the sweetest of all.

They have no doubt their dad the retired boxer, presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao, will do good if he gets elected to the highest post in the country.

"I want to say Daddy is a very kind loving person with pure intentions," said Princess in an interview with Boy Abunda in an online video posted on Friday.

"He wants to make things better in the Philippines, I really hope people would be able to see that here in the elections."

Also present during the interview was Pacquiao's wife Jinkee.

For her part, Queenie, admitted still getting surprised when her father announced to the family he is running for the presidency.

"I heard from friends he'll be running for that position but I didn't expect it to be this year. I was very surprised," she said.

"Para sa akin gusto kong maging president si Daddy kasi dream niya iyon. Passionate siya doon at good ang intention niya."

Contrary to Pacquiao's fearsome image in the boxing ring, he is a loving father out of it.

"He is a very fun very caring very loving person. Hindi siya nagagalit," said Princess. "When he kisses us before we got to school he doesn't do one kiss, but many."

Queenie admitted that sometimes they hear bad things being hurled against their father. But they were told not to retaliate despite being hurt for their dad.

"Of course we get upset when we hear sensitive things, not so nice things about our father. We just say that's your opinion, we don't return hurtful words," she said.

Princess, meanwhile, admitted she is not prepared for the possibility of living in Macalanang if her father gets elected.

"I don't know. Malaki siya, so scary. It feels so lonely because of how big it is when I look at the picture," she said.

Jinkee, for her part, believes her husband has qualities of a good, conscientious leader.

"Si Manny ay may magandang puso. He has a heart of gold, he is a man of God. 'Yung desire niyang makatulong sa tao, nasa puso talaga niya iyon. Yung pagtabko niya hindi para sa sarili kundi para sa sambayanan," she said.

"Maraming ang nagsasabing hindi siya qualified, walang alam. Hindi na namin inaano ang issue na 'yun... alam ni Lord na sincere kami na makatulong sa tao."