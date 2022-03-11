PROMDI presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao said the government should realize it is favorable to continue allowing work-from-home (WFH) arrangements in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector.



Pacquiao reacted to the position of the Department of Finance (DoF) through the Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB) that the government should take back tax perks given to the BPO sector.

Pacquiao said that contrary to the DoF’s claim, WFH arrangements have no or have very little effect on the country’s micro-small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) because BPO workers would still require their services even if they are working in their own homes.

“Kahit naka-WFH naman ang mga BPO workers natin lalabas pa rin naman sila para kumain, mag-relax, bumili ng damit at kung ano-ano pa. Mas gagalaw pa ang ekonomiya dahil yung pera na gagamitin lang nila sa pamasahe at gasolina at magagamit para sa ibang sektor ng pagnenegosyo,” Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao said the government can better help MSMEs by optimizing the use of the Bayanihan 2 Fund that was allocated to provide aid for small business owners. Pacquiao said that there are still at least P4 billion in unused Bayanihan funds allotted for MSMEs.

If elected as president, Pacquiao said that he would prioritize the creation of permanent loan facilities that offer zero-to-minimum interest loans for MSMEs and would-be MSMEs.

By providing support for MSMEs, the government will be able to generate millions of jobs even for those who have low educational attainment, he added.

Pacquiao said that instead of removing tax perks, the DoF should even encourage the BPO sector, especially in Metro Manila, to continue with their WFH arrangements to ease traffic congestion and reduce fuel consumption.

As a compromise, Pacquiao said the DOF can apply its position on WFH arrangements in areas where there are no serious traffic problems.

“Common sense lang naman yan eh. Bakit natin aalisan ng tax incentives itong mga BPO natin eh napakalaking ambag nila sa ating ekonomiya at napakaraming Pilipino ang nabibigyan ng trabaho dahil sa kanila. Baka isang araw pati mga BPO natin magsialisan na rin dahil parang walang malasakit ang gobyerno,” Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao said that with Metro Manila’s monstrous traffic going back to its pre-pandemic days and the skyrocketing cost of fuel because of the war between Russia and Ukraine, WFH arrangements for BPOs should even be encouraged.

“Mas gagaan ang traffic dahil mas kakaunti ang mga taong papasok sa opisina. Pag mas magaan ang traffic at mas kakaunti ang sasakyan mas makakatupid tayo sa konsumo ng gasolina at krudo at mas mapipigilan natin ang lalo pang pagsirit ng gasolina,” Pacquiao said.