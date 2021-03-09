Samantha Bernardo asked: Why should you be the next Miss Grand International?

MANILA -- Samantha Bernardo kicked off Miss Grand International's live chat sessions on Facebook on Monday night as the first candidate to arrive in Thailand for the pageant.

The Philippine representative gamely interacted with her viewers, shared more details about herself, and answered some pageant questions.

In jest, she initially hesitated to respond to the netizen who asked her to explain why she should be the next Miss Grand International, saying: "Should I answer this, or just wait for the coronation night?"

She went on to talk about the "four Ds" in her life: destination, desire, discipline, and determination.

"I feel like those four Ds, I have that. The [fifth D] will be up to the judges, the decision," she said.

"I hope all the stars will align for me because this is more than just me representing my country or being a voice, or amplifying certain causes like stop the war and violence campaign. It's like a mission, a purpose for me to really serve and live a life for others," she added.

Bernardo is set to end her quarantine this week, saying she is "feeling healthy" and "sure that I can compete" in Miss Grand International.

She went on to share some of the events lined up for the candidates: the national costume competition on March 24, the preliminary round on March 25, and the coronation night on March 27.

"All 7 p.m.," she said, hoping that her fans will continue to support her and the other Miss Grand International representatives.

When asked about the "most challenging" aspect of joining Miss Grand International, Bernardo mentioned having only two weeks to prepare for the pageant.

"Can you imagine... I need new national costumes, seven to eight gowns, all from scratch in two weeks," she said. "I cannot do it [alone] and I am just honored and glad I have my whole awesome team with me."

