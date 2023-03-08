LOOK: Blippi creator visits PH for vacation

MANILA -- American children's entertainer and educator Stevin John, more popularly known to children as the hit educational go-to guy Blippi, recently visited the Philippines.

In a social media post on Tuesday, John revealed that he visited Manila and other parts of the country as he thanked Filipinos for their hospitality.

"Thank you Philippines! We adventured thru the city of Manila, traveled to uninhabited islands on a multi night boat expedition, and experienced an extremely welcoming culture along the way. Until next time," John wrote on his Instagram post.

Blippi's YouTube Channel, which features educational song and tour videos, has over 17.3 million subscribers.

