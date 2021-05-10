Home  >  Life

It's a new 'Blippi?' Fans react to new actor in popular Youtube kids' show

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 10 2021 04:30 PM

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Stevin W John (@stevinwjohn)

MANILA — The original Blippi is “not going anywhere.”

Actor Stevin John will continue to play the hit educational go-to guy role, Blippi’s official Instagram account said in a comment.

“Stevin, the current Blippi, is not going anywhere! He will continue to play Blippi across a range of platforms and media. We are however adding a new Blippi to perform on the new YouTube show,” it said in a comment. 

This, after fans noticed that John was not the actor playing the role in the kids’ show. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Blippi (@blippi)

However, the production said the show will continue to run with a new actor playing Blippi, who is usually seen wearing blue long sleeves with orange suspenders. 

“Due to popular demand, we are bringing more Blippi from The Live Show to you all! 🤩 Don’t miss the launch of ‘Learn with Blippi’ tomorrow on Blippi’s YouTube channel. Who’s ready!?”

Blippi's Youtube Channel, which features educational song and tour videos, has over 12.4 million subscribers.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  Blippi   kids' show   Youtube   Stevin John   educational show   kids show   educational show  

BRAND NEWS