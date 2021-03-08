'Bike and Bite': Binondo mall introduces cyclist-friendly dining concept

"Bike and Bite" at Lucky Chinatown mall. Photo from Lucky Chinatown's Facebook page

MANILA -- Cyclists need not worry about parking or the risk of their bikes getting stolen in this Binondo mall's new dining concept.

Lucky Chinatown recently introduced "Bike and Bite," an outdoor setup where solo dining tables also serve as bicycle racks.

"With Bike and Bite, you can now conveniently park your bike as you savor the best of Asian cuisine," the mall said in a Facebook post showing photos of the new concept.

It added that supervised minors, seniors, and pets are welcome to take a stroll in the area, provided that they follow health and safety protocols.

Lucky Chinatown's "Bike and Bite" is similar to McDonald's "Bike and Dine" initiative launched early this year, which features custom-made tables that double as bike racks.

Many establishments have also added bike parking spaces, and even repair stations, to accommodate the growing number of cyclists in the country.

This as the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a so-called "bike boom" in the Philippines, as people are more keen to stay fit and avoid infection.

