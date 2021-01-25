McDonald's takes steps to become more bike-friendly amid cycling boom

McDonalds Philippines launches its Bike & Dine Initiative. Jeeves de Veyra Bike rack-cum-table at McDonalds McKinley West. Jeeves de Veyra Bike rack-cum-table at McDonalds Vermosa. Jeeves de Veyra Close up of the bike rack-cum-table. Jeeves de Veyra The custom-made table has slots that secure bicycles to the structure. Jeeves de Veyra Parking space converted to bike rack area. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- McDonalds Philippines has launched its Bike & Dine Initiative with the development of special structures for their customers on two wheels.

Noting a significant increase in the number of cyclists during the pandemic due to lack of transportation options, McDonald’s has acknowledged cyclists as drive-in customers through its "ride-thru" initiative which aims to encourage all kinds of vehicles and riders to experience the convenience of drive-thru facilities. This was the inspiration to give their customers on two wheels with a safe, comfortable and convenient way to enjoy their meals.

One of the ways McDonald’s is supporting their cycling customers is building custom-made combination bike rack/tables.

“We conducted a study which included interviews of cyclists and suppliers, and developed this Bike & Dine design which features racks integrated onto the dining ledge itself, so cyclists can enjoy their McDonald's meal comfortably while making sure their bikes are upright, safe and secure,” explained Melon Salazar, SVP-Business Development Group of McDonald’s Philippines.

There are slots where cyclists can lock in their front or rear wheel on one side with seats on the other.

Cyclists are aware that even the best locks just delay a determined bicycle thief. Having the bicycle parked right in front removes the cyclist’s fear of someone stealing their bicycle.

The bike rack tables are currently being tested in the Vermosa and McKinley West branches. According to Hernandez, the feedback has been very encouraging and there are plans to roll this out in areas where a lot of cyclists need a safe and comfortable stop during their rides.

Aside from combination table/bike racks, McDonald’s has also been testing converting parking slots to bike rack areas. From their design, a parking slot that would normally accommodate one car could fit nine bicycles. They currently have 14 stores with converted parking slots and plan to have more in the months to come.

McDonald’s Bike and Dine initiative is a way to promote alternative transportation options. By providing a secure space for bicycles, it could help encourage more people to pedal and decongest Manila’s traffic-ridden streets.

