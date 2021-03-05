Shopping shorts: Cookware sale, bike-friendly mall parking, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

BIKE PARKING, REPAIR STATIONS AT ROBINSONS MALLS

Handout

Robinsons Malls is rolling out free bike parking and repair stations nationwide as part of its efforts to provide a secure and convenient space for cyclists.

Each bike parking space can accommodate more than 60 bicycles.

The repair station, on the other hand, is furnished with tools such as screwdrivers, open wrenches, multi-function folding knife, t-socket head screw wrench, tire levers, allen wrench set, and a manual air pump.

The new areas are easy to spot as they are whimsically designed and strategically located inside the mall's parking area, some near the mall entrances and public road access.

RIDE OUTSIDE AT SHANGRI-LA PLAZA

Handout

Boutique indoor cycling studio Ride Revolution at Shangri-La Plaza is bringing its classes safely out in the open air with Ride Outside.

The initiative allows members of the Ride Revolution in-studio and virtual communities to work out along with other fitness enthusiasts in a safe, socially distanced outdoor setup.

Following directives set by the Philippine government, Ride Revolution has updated its safety measures and guidelines to keep the riders, instructors, and staff safe at all times.

It has implemented a stringent cleaning process, which includes thorough disinfection of all high touch surface areas and fitness equipment used in class.

Ride Revolution has allocated 45-60 minutes of cleaning using non-toxic disinfectant sprays after each ride. Bikes are spaced at least two meters apart in compliance with social distancing measures. Social distancing reminders such as floor markings and signages will also be placed within the venue to guide cyclists.

Prior to a class, riders will be asked to register their attendance via a contactless check-in procedure. A temperature check will be conducted upon entry, and those at 37.5 degrees Celsius and up will not be allowed to join the class. Before admission, riders must also fill out a health declaration form via QR code. Late entries and re-entries will not be accommodated.

Sanitizing wipes and alcohol will also be provided to disinfect the hands or further sanitize the equipment. A strict policy on mask wearing in all areas before, during, and after the ride will also be implemented. Riders must also place their belongings and used equipment inside a designated bin or basket beside their bike.

Ride Outside will take place at the Shangri-La Plaza's Sky Garden located at Level 6. Interested cyclists will have to book a bike via the Ride Revolution website. By booking one seat, they can bring a friend for free.

SHOP AND SHOP SALE

Handout

Shop & Shop by Rustan Marketing Corp. is offering discounts on global brands until April 10.

Customers can get up to 70% off on fashion and lifestyle brands such as Jack Nicklaus, Anne Klein Watches, Aladdin, and Reisenthel; up to 50% off on kitchen and home essentials from Beka, Oneida, and Conair; up to 40% off on Levi's Footwear, Lamborghini fragrances, and American Tourister; and buy one, get one deals on American Tourister's Sky Park Collection.

Other deals include up to 40% off on select Tefal Cookware; up to 35% off on kitchen gadgets from Cuisinart; up to 35% off on VS Sassoon hair tools, nail color and care from Sally Hansen, and skincare products from Nuxe; 30% off on all Champion apparel; 12% off on fragrances from Solinotes; and up to 20% off on Max Factor products.

Shop and Shop's channels are available on Viber, WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram.

TEFAL COOKWARE SALE

Handout

Tefal Cookware will be having a sitewide sale of up to 50% off at LazMall from March 6 to March 9.

Some of the items to be offered include the Daily Cook Frypan 24cm (P1,920), Cook & Cool Set (P4,750), Ingenio 8-piece Set Blue (P9,975), Manual Chopper 900ml (P1,375), and Fresh Kitchen Knives (starting at P600).

Those who visit Tefal Cookware's flagship store at LazMall can get 20% off on all items from March 6 to 7, and 50% off from March 8 to 9.

They can also score free shipping of up to P50, plus discount vouchers for minimum purchases.