Samantha Bernardo among 5 candidates to have 'special meal' with Miss Grand International founder

MANILA -- Samantha Bernardo will have an opportunity to meet the founder and president of the Miss Grand International Organization after getting the second highest score in a social media contest.

The Philippines' representative took to Instagram to thank all those who showed their support by "liking" and sharing her photo in the pageant's "Top 5 on Arrival" contest on Facebook.

"We made it, Philippines! Maraming salamat sa mga bumoto at sumuporta. Tuloy ang laban, Pilipinas!" she said.

The "Top 5 on Arrival" winners, in order, include candidates from Indonesia, Philippines, Myanmar, Ecuador, and Mexico.

They will get to meet Miss Grand International founder and president Nawat Itsaragrisil and enjoy a "special meal" with him.

Other details such as the date and venue have yet to be provided by the pageant.

Bernardo received a warm welcome in Thailand last week as the first Miss Grand International candidate to set foot in the Land of Smiles for the pageant.

She was handpicked by national pageant organizer Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. to compete in Miss Grand International, after reigning titleholder Aya Abesamis exceeded the maximum age for the delayed pageant.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International crown.

Related video: