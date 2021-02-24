WATCH: Samantha Bernardo is first Miss Grand International candidate to arrive in Thailand

Screengrab from the Facebook page of Miss Grand International

MANILA -- Samantha Bernardo received a warm welcome in Thailand on Wednesday as the first Miss Grand International candidate to set foot in the Land of Smiles for the pageant.

Her arrival was documented in a video posted on the Miss Grand International Facebook page. Cheers can be heard in the background as a Thai correspondent introduced Bernardo to the public and the online viewers.

Even with her 14-day mandatory quarantine at a hotel upon arrival, Bernardo has more than enough time to prepare for the Miss Grand International coronation night in Bangkok on March 27.

In a video addressed to Miss Grand International shortly before flying out of the Philippines, Bernardo said she is excited to be in Bangkok to meet her fellow candidates, as well as friends and fans.

Bernardo was handpicked by national pageant organizer Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. to compete in Miss Grand International, after reigning titleholder Aya Abesamis exceeded the maximum age for the delayed pageant.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International crown.

