Lea Salonga joins cast of 'Here Lies Love' on Broadway

Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga will be joining the Broadway run of the musical “Here Lies Love” playing the role of Aurora Aquino.

“I am so excited to announce that I will be part of ‘Here Lies Love’ opening on Broadway this summer for a limited guest engagement,” she said in a clip she posted on Instagram.

Salonga said joining the musical is very special to her for a couple of reasons.

“Number one, as a Filipino artist, I am incredible excited that audiences will finally get to see on Broadway this beautiful, impactful and important musical,” she said.

“Two, I get to go back to the Broadway Theatre which is where I made my own Broadway debut over 30 years ago, which is wild for me to think about. So, it’s a really sweet, full-circle moment,” she added.

Lastly, she gets to be reunited on stage with Filipino actors Jose Llana and Conrad Ricamora.

“Here Lies Love,” the first musical on Broadway about the Philippines -- with entirely Filipino principal roles -- will premiere in the summer of 2023 at the Broadway Theatre.

Performances will begin on June 17, ahead of an official opening night on July 20.

“Here Lies Love" is produced on Broadway by Hal Luftig, Patrick Catullo, Diana DiMenna for Plate Spinner Productions, and Clint Ramos and Jose Antonio Vargas –– the first-ever Filipino lead producers on Broadway.

From its world premiere at The Public Theater in 2013, the musical has enjoyed popular and critical acclaim. The show returned to The Public in 2014-2015, debuted at London’s Royal National Theatre in 2014, and most recently opened at Seattle Repertory Theatre in 2017.