Photos from Seattle Rep YouTube and Here Lies Love handout

Grammy and Oscar winner David Byrne is bringing a musical based on Imelda Marcos and the People Power Revolution to Broadway.

“Here Lies Love,” the first musical on Broadway about the Philippines -- with entirely Filipino principal roles -- will premiere in the summer of 2023 at the Broadway Theatre.

Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson, and Grammy winner Fatboy Slim are teaming up with Byrne for the immersive disco pop musical about the rise and fall of the former first lady and the People Power that ended the regime of her husband.

Performances will begin on June 17, ahead of an official opening night on July 20.

“Here Lies Love" is produced on Broadway by Hal Luftig, Patrick Catullo, Diana DiMenna for Plate Spinner Productions, and Clint Ramos and Jose Antonio Vargas –– the first-ever Filipino lead producers on Broadway.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“Exciting lessons are often learned through uniquely surprising works of art. And nothing is more surprising than the way ‘Here Lies Love’ vibrantly and creatively sheds light on a crucial part of Philippine history. Jose and I are so proud to help bring forth this singularly original show,” said Ramos, who has been involved with the project since 2006.

For Vargas, who founded the immigration organization Define American, Filipinos are among the largest immigrant groups in America – –and also among the most invisible culturally, despite the two nations’ shared colonial histories.

“While the Asian diaspora can no longer be denied in American popular culture, Filipinas and Filipinos remain woefully outside the spotlight. I'm thrilled to help break barriers on what has historically been an exclusive stage: Broadway,” he said.

“Here Lies Love” will transform the venue’s traditional proscenium floor space into a dance club environment, where audiences will stand and move with the actors.

A wide variety of standing and seating options will be available throughout the theater’s reconstructed space, with more details to be announced soon.

From its world premiere at The Public Theater in 2013, the musical has enjoyed popular and critical acclaim. The show returned to The Public in 2014-2015, debuted at London’s Royal National Theatre in 2014, and most recently opened at Seattle Repertory Theatre in 2017.

Filipinos are well represented in the musical’s producing and creative ranks with Filipino co-producers include Miranda Gohh, Celia Kaleialoha Kenney, Rob Laqui, and G Töngi.