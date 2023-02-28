MANILA -- The wedding video of celebrity cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao and her entrepreneur husband Christopher Quimbo was released to the public on Sunday.

The video, which was shared on Bob Nicolas’ official YouTube channel, features highlights from the couple’s special day, including their preparations, heartfelt vows and emotional speeches.

The couple, who have been together for less than a year, chose to have a beautiful, grand wedding, inviting a number of their relatives and close friends to celebrate their special day.

The romance between Gosiengfiao and Quimbo first went public in April 2022 when she posted a photo with the businessman on her social media accounts, with the infinity sign as her caption.

This triggered netizens to speculate that Gosiengfiao has found a new partner, after her high-profile breakup with vlogger Wil Dasovich.

Gosiengfiao and Quimbo got engaged in July 2022.

In September last year, the couple shared that they first met each other when they had a quadruple date with their other friends.

Describing his first impression of Gosiengfiao, Quimbo said: “She’s so beautiful. But of course you’re still looking for more than just that. I saw that she was so much deeper.”

But prior to that, Quimbo had already searched about Gosiengfiao online. The cosplayer admitted the same. From that point forward, Quimbo said he knew they would click.