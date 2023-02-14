Alodia Gosiengfiao marries Christopher Quimbo on Valentine’s Day. Verniece Enciso's Instagram account

MANILA – Celebrity cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao is now off the market as she tied the knot with her entrepreneur-partner Christopher Quimbo on Valentine’s Day.

On Instagram, Gosiengfiao’s bridesmaid Verniece Enciso shared photos of the wedding ceremony on Tuesday.

Early this week, Gosiengfiao released some snaps from their pre-wedding pictorial which had the forest as its setting, leading up to the personal milestone.

A week before the wedding, Gosiengfiao also held a bachelorette party with her women friends aboard a yacht.

The romance between Gosiengfiao and Quimbo first went public in April 2022 when she posted a photo with the businessman on her social media accounts, with the infinity sign as her caption.

This triggered netizens to speculate that Gosiengfiao has found a new partner, after her high-profile breakup with vlogger Wil Dasovich.

Gosiengfiao and Quimbo got engaged in July 2022.

In September last year, the couple shared that they first met each other when they had a quadruple date with their other friends.

Describing his first impression of Gosiengfiao, Quimbo said: “She’s so beautiful. But of course you’re still looking for more than just that. I saw that she was so much deeper.”

But prior to that, Quimbo had already searched about Gosiengfiao online. The cosplayer admitted the same. From that point forward, Quimbo said he knew they would click.

