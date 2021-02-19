Samantha Bernardo ready to fly to Thailand for Miss Grand International

MANILA -- A virtual sendoff was held for Samantha Bernardo on Friday as she prepares to fly to Thailand for the Miss Grand International (MGI) pageant.

One of the candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2020, Bernardo was handpicked to represent the country in MGI which will be held in Bangkok, Thailand on March 27.

Speaking to members of the media and pageant fans via Facebook Live, Bernardo said she will fly out on February 24 for the competition.

"Maraming, maraming salamat po sa lahat ng sumuporta since day 1," she said.

"Rest assured that I will do my 110% best," she added.

Reigning Bb. Pilipinas titleholders, led by Patch Magtanong, showed their support for Bernardo and expressed their confidence that she will win the country's first Miss Grand International crown.

Also making an appearance at the virtual sendoff was Bernardo's mother, who only had good words for the beauty queen.

According to Bernardo, it has always been her dream to raise the Philippine flag on the international pageant stage.

"I feel like hindi ko na kailangang i-explain how eager I am," she said, citing her attempts to win a crown at the Bb. Pilipinas national pageant, where she finished second runner-up twice.

"[Competing in Miss Grand International] means bringing pride and honor to my country, more than just fulfilling my dream as a beauty queen," she added.

Bernardo is competing on behalf of reigning Bb. Pilipinas Grand International Aya Abesamis, who is unable to join as she has exceeded the maximum age for the pageant.

Abesamis replaced Samantha Lo as Bb. Pilipinas Grand International after the latter prematurely ended her reign in November 2019.

