Why Samantha Bernardo, not Aya Abesamis, will compete in Miss Grand International

Samantha Bernardo (left) has replaced Aya Abesamis as the Philippines' representative in the Miss Grand International pageant. Photos from @samanthabernardo__ and @ayabesamis on Instagram

MANILA -- Even if she is the reigning Binibining Pilipinas Grand International, Aya Abesamis will not be representing the Philippines on the global pageant stage this year.

Instead, Samantha Bernardo will get a shot at the elusive Miss Grand International crown in Bangkok on March 27.

To finally clear the air surrounding its decision, national pageant organizer Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) released a statement on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

It explained that Abesamis is unable to compete as she has exceeded the maximum age for Miss Grand International, but maintained that she will still hold her Bb. Pilipinas crown.

"Our heart goes out to Aya Abesamis for being unable to join MGI 2020 due to age limit, caused by the delay of the MGI contest because of the COVID-19 pandemic," BPCI said.

"She remains as our Bb. Pilipinas Grand International 2019 and will pass on her crown during [the] Binibining Pilipinas pageant in April," it added.

Abesamis replaced Samantha Lo as Bb. Pilipinas Grand International after the latter prematurely ended her reign in November 2019.

Meanwhile, BPCI also extended its support for Bernardo in "her quest to win the first MGI crown for the country."

