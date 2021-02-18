Gems for photos? Cybersecurity experts warn Lyka users' data, privacy may be at risk

MANILA - Paying for food deliveries and her occasional shopping sprees through posting photos on a social media app have been a delight for Marge Cruz, one of the thousands of Filipinos who recently joined Lyka, a new platform that promises to pay its users for every engagement.

While several groups have raised security and privacy concerns about Lyka's business model, Cruz said she has yet to delete her account as she continues to enjoy the platform's Gift card in Electronic Mode or GEMs.

"These GEMs are equivalent to cash which you can use in their partner establishments," Cruz, who initially joined Lyka after a friend's prodding, told ABS-CBN News.

"If they go big enough that you can use the GEMs for groceries and other basic day-to-day needs, and continue on improving their app, then I think I’ll be staying for a long time," she said.

With stars and vloggers promoting the social media app, Lyka has attracted at least "100,000 users in 6 months, including the biggest celebrities and artists in the Philippines," according to its LinkedIn profile.

HOW IT WORKS

Lyka "revolves around a Digital Point System" which "rewards users" for various actions on the social media platform, the company said in its privacy policy.

Lyka GEMs - which can be "shared among friends" - are accumulated "by gaining ratings and posting."

These GEMs can be used to purchase "gift certificates, gadgets, hotel accommodations, clothes, toys, food and airfare" from partner establishments, according to information from the company.

Celebrities with millions of followers have been able to make the most out of this setup, including 24-year-old Kapamilya star Ivana Alawi who bought an SUV using her Lyka GEMs.

"From what I understand, one of Lyka’s aims is to establish their own digital currency," Cruz said.

"Right now if you buy GEMs, you get 5 percent bonus on top of it," she said.

As of February, the platform's users have been discussing "farming tricks" which allegedly allows them to "covert" Lyka GEMs into cash that can be deposited into some mobile banking apps.

'LARGE-SCALE MARKET RESEARCH'?

Some tech organizations in the country, however, have been warning against Lyka's privacy issues, saying users "may just end up as unwitting subjects for a large-scale market research."

"Since engagement becomes the primary way to earn GEMs, this incentivizes people to share more and more information on the platform," the Computer Professionals' Union (CPU) said in a Facebook post.

"Since there’s no transparency as to who will have access to our personal data, users will not have visibility over how data will be handled, enabling Lyka and its partners to do whatever they please with the data they amassed," it said.

In its privacy policy, Lyka tells users that "privacy is highly important" and that they would "not gather more information from you than is necessary for us to provide you with our services."

"If you are registered as a celebrity or verified account, in addition to the information mentioned above, we may also require you to submit proof of identity such as a valid government issued identification card and/or selfie photos," the privacy policy read.

"In future updates, we may also require you to submit relevant information about your business, income, profile, government registration, and bank account," it said.

Should a person decline to provide these details, they "will not be able to register an account and use our mobile app."

Users' "buying and browsing activities... including but not limited to IP addresses, browsing patterns, buyer behavioral patterns and equipment information" are among the data gathered by the app, Lyka said in its terms and conditions.

"We record details of users’ activities on the Platform including but not limited to items they liked," it read.

"Information relating to such transactions (including, but not limited to, the types and specifications of the goods, pricing and delivery information, any dispute records and any information disclosed in any discussion forum) may be collected when transactions are conducted on or facilitated through the Platform."

Lyka's privacy policy notes that it may "disclose users’ personal information to actual or potential buyers in the event of a merger or acquisition of any part of Lyka’s business," CPU warned.

"If you didn’t have to pay money to use an app, you pay with your personal data and privacy instead," the group said.

"As the saying goes: if it seems too good to be true, it probably is."

Lyka has yet to respond to ABS-CBN News' request for comment.

'DATA IS THE OIL OF THE INDUSTRY'

Netizens should be careful with sharing information on all social media platforms, not just those which promise monetary rewards, former Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Asst. Sec. Allan Cabanlong told ABS-CBN News.

"It's the era of social media. Data is the oil of the industry now," said Cabanlong, who founded non-profit organization CyberGuardians Inc.

"If the product is free, then you are the product so whatever you post will be their product. Whatever pictures you posted are their product. Doon sila kumikita (That's how they earn)," he said.

Selling data to advertisers is one thing, but personal information and public preference - which can be tracked through what they like and share online - may also be used for "financial gain or for political gain," he said.

"When you download an app, then you are giving that app access to your phone. Take note that your phone is your digital you," he said.

"Pag may impormasyon ka sa isang tao na 'yan, you can use that for financial gain, for political gain," he said.

(When you have information about a person, you can use that for financial gain, for political gain.)

Last year, social media giant Facebook drew public ire for its alleged "data violations" that helped magnify "violent rhetoric" and hate speech on the platform.

In 2016, Facebook was also blamed for alleged "data misconduct" while supposedly allowed British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica to hijack Facebook data for the 2016 Trump campaign.

Just like other millennials who are hooked to getting rewards for simply posting or liking photos on a social media platform, Cruz said she will be on a wait and see mode before deciding whether to delete apps that may compromise her privacy.

"Let's see how it evolves," she said.

